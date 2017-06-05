|
At last some respite a trip to Castleford!!! I think we may have chance this week of turning it around if we start at 15.00 as usual and build up a 12 0 lead before Castleford join in at 15.30...we may just hang on perhaps not
Anyway good luck
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775):
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday)
St Helens v Widnes (Friday)
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday)
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday)
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday)
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:20 am
A: 8995
B: Cas 58-6 Wire
C: Lineham
D: 8 mins
E: Eden
F: 10
G:
Wigan by 10
Saints by 8
Giants by 10
Leeds by 4
Salford by 7
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:21 am
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 8278
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 48 v 8 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Clarke
d) Time of first try: 4
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 12
g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday) Pies by 10
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) Stains by 12
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Giants by 16
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday) Wakefield by 8
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 10
Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:49 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
At last some respite a trip to Castleford!!! I think we may have chance this week of turning it around if we start at 15.00 as usual and build up a 12 0 lead before Castleford join in at 15.30..
Think we will rest some forwards before you make your predictions. Moors and Jesse are on their booty at moment. Webster at centre is struggling too.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:52 pm
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 8427
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 68 v 6 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Hughes
d) Time of first try: 3 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 11
g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday) Wigan by 14
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) Saints by 8
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Cats by 10
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday) Draw
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 7
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:16 pm
A) 8,500
B) Cas 48-4 Wire
C) Lineham
D) 4 mins
E) Gale
F) 8
G)
Wigan by 10
Saints by 16
Catalans by 10
Leeds by 8
Hull by 6
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:03 pm
[quote="Moving Forward"]a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 8000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 12:22 Warrington never yet predicted us to loose! But was very close to it this time!
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 8mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday) Wigan by 12
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) Saints by 14
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Cats by 12
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday) Leeds by 14
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 12
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:40 pm
a) Crowd: 9,000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 60 v 10 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Penny
d) Time of first try: 2'
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 10
g) Wigan by 10
St Helens by 14
Catalan by 2
Wakefield by 6
Salford by 6
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:49 pm
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 8,900
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 56 v 14Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 6
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 10
g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday) Wigan by 8
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) Stains by 18
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Huddersfield by 14
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday) Leeds by 16
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 2
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:51 pm
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 9,650
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 38 v 18 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Ryan Atkins
d) Time of first try: 3 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Greg Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday). Wigan by 7
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) St Helens by 12
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Catalans by 4
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday). Wakefield by 8
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 1
