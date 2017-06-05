WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:00 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2962
Location: Stuck in 1982
At last some respite a trip to Castleford!!! I think we may have chance this week of turning it around if we start at 15.00 as usual and build up a 12 0 lead before Castleford join in at 15.30...we may just hang on perhaps not

Anyway good luck

a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775):
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday)
St Helens v Widnes (Friday)
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday)
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday)
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday)

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:20 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3059
Location: warrington
A: 8995
B: Cas 58-6 Wire
C: Lineham
D: 8 mins
E: Eden
F: 10
G:
Wigan by 10
Saints by 8
Giants by 10
Leeds by 4
Salford by 7

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:21 am
matt6169 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 790
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 8278
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 48 v 8 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Clarke
d) Time of first try: 4
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 12

g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday) Pies by 10
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) Stains by 12
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Giants by 16
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday) Wakefield by 8
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 10

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:49 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2496
Location: advertising my villa
Uncle Rico wrote:
At last some respite a trip to Castleford!!! I think we may have chance this week of turning it around if we start at 15.00 as usual and build up a 12 0 lead before Castleford join in at 15.30..

:lol:
Think we will rest some forwards before you make your predictions. Moors and Jesse are on their booty at moment. Webster at centre is struggling too.

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:52 pm
Moving Forward User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2108
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 8427
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 68 v 6 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Hughes
d) Time of first try: 3 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 11

g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday) Wigan by 14
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) Saints by 8
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Cats by 10
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday) Draw
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 7
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history


Horatio Yed wrote:
Simon Grix, rugby leagues answer to the Karma Sutra, f'kn the opposition in every position.

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:16 pm
Vespid_Wire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 16, 2014 4:44 pm
Posts: 1506
A) 8,500
B) Cas 48-4 Wire
C) Lineham
D) 4 mins
E) Gale
F) 8
G)

Wigan by 10
Saints by 16
Catalans by 10
Leeds by 8
Hull by 6

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:03 pm
Johnkendal User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 431
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
[quote="Moving Forward"]a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 8000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 12:22 Warrington never yet predicted us to loose! But was very close to it this time!
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 8mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday) Wigan by 12
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) Saints by 14
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Cats by 12
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday) Leeds by 14
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 12

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:40 pm
wire-flyer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 1
Location: Final 26R
a) Crowd: 9,000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 60 v 10 Warrington 
c) First try (Wire player): Penny
d) Time of first try: 2'
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 10

g) Wigan by 10
St Helens by 14
Catalan by 2
Wakefield by 6
Salford by 6

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:49 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 742
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 8,900
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 56 v 14Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 6
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 10

g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday) Wigan by 8
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) Stains by 18
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Huddersfield by 14
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday) Leeds by 16
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 2

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:51 pm
Old Man John Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 10, 2006 10:30 pm
Posts: 80
Location: One foot in the grave
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775): 9,650
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 38 v 18 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Ryan Atkins
d) Time of first try: 3 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Greg Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday). Wigan by 7
St Helens v Widnes (Friday) St Helens by 12
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday) Catalans by 4
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday). Wakefield by 8
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday) Salford by 1
Gerrum on side ref

Users browsing this forum: braytontiger, Builth Wells Wire, cas all the way, CW8, Dennis_Waywell, Disney cat, Dug Out, fast_pug, Gazwire, jj86, Johnkendal, leslie boyd, lister, Matt01, mcfc/wire, Moe syslak, morrisseyisawire, Old Man John, philmac79, poppys mum, ratticusfinch, runningman29, Shazbaz, The Riddler, Thelonius, Watford Wire, wire-flyer, wolfie wales, Wrath and 376 guests

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM