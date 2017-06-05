At last some respite a trip to Castleford!!! I think we may have chance this week of turning it around if we start at 15.00 as usual and build up a 12 0 lead before Castleford join in at 15.30...we may just hang on perhaps not
Anyway good luck
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775):
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday)
St Helens v Widnes (Friday)
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday)
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday)
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday)
