Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:00 am
At last some respite a trip to Castleford!!! I think we may have chance this week of turning it around if we start at 15.00 as usual and build up a 12 0 lead before Castleford join in at 15.30...we may just hang on perhaps not

Anyway good luck

a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle Capacity 11,775):
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Leigh v Wigan (Thursday)
St Helens v Widnes (Friday)
Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday)
Wakefield v Leeds (Sunday)
Salford v Hull FC (Sunday)

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:20 am
A: 8995
B: Cas 58-6 Wire
C: Lineham
D: 8 mins
E: Eden
F: 10
G:
Wigan by 10
Saints by 8
Giants by 10
Leeds by 4
Salford by 7

