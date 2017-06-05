The attendance will have to be at least the figure of the season tickets. They'll count them every time regardless of whether people show or not. The actual attendance will be some way short of that as quite a few of said season ticket holder won't bother.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bullsmad, debaser, dixie, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, Highlander, martinwildbull, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, mumbyisgod, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, phillgee, RAB-2411, RickyF1, roger daly, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Uptonfax, vbfg, Wildthing and 223 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|