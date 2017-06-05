WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Guess the attendance

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:19 am
Shall we have a bit of fun and see who can get nearest the attendance figure for the game on Sunday?

RickyF1 - 1653

Re: Guess the attendance

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:27 am
Attendance by ticket sales - 4126
Actual attendance - 2435
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Guess the attendance

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:35 am
Depends how many ST sales we have made as they will be counted but most wont turn up.

Ticket sales 3150
Actual 2200
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Guess the attendance

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:37 am
The attendance will have to be at least the figure of the season tickets. They'll count them every time regardless of whether people show or not. The actual attendance will be some way short of that as quite a few of said season ticket holder won't bother.

