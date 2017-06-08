WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:11 pm
ducknumber1 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 205
WIG 6
SAL 2
STH 12
CAT 4
LEE 4
CAS 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:14 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15075
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
WIG 10
HULL 14
STH 24
CAT 8
LEE 12
CAS 32
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:44 pm
steve slippery morris User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2006 4:43 pm
Posts: 543
WIG 6
HFC 6
STH 10
CAT 8
LEE 8
CAS 14

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:19 pm

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 6964
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
WIG by 18
SAL by 12
STH by 6
CAT by 12
LEE by 4
CAS by 32
Image

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:57 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 712
Location: Back in Leeds :)
Wig 8
Sal 10
StH 14
Cat 4
Lee 8
Cas 10
