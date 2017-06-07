WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:23 pm
WIG 12
SAL 8
STH 10
HUD 8
LEE 6
CAS 24
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:20 am
LEI 2
SAL 2
STH 14
HUD 4
LEE 8
CAS 20
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:43 am
LEI 6
SAL 6
STH 18
HUD 8
LEE 6
CAS 28

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:06 am
WIG 14
SAL 7
STH 10
CAT 8
LEE 4
CAS 12

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:54 am
WIG 8
SAL 7
STH 14
HUD 7
LEE 7
CAS 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:56 am
Wig 10
HFC 6
STH 18
CAT 4
LEE 1
CAS 40

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:30 pm
LEI 8
HFC 8
STH 16
HUD 12
WAK 18
CAS 26

Cheers
Deanos Rhinos

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:44 pm
WIG 4
SAL 6
STH 14
HUD 16
LEE 10
CAS 42
