Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:44 am
rhinos69 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 07, 2006 8:19 pm
Posts: 340
LEI 4
SAL 6
STH 16
HUD 5
LEE 4
CAS 18

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:29 am
Highbury Rhino Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1565
Location: London
WIG 8
HFC 12
STH 14
CAT 8
LEE 14
CAS 16
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:43 am
Phil Clarke User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 12, 2015 1:55 pm
Posts: 114
Location: Wigan
WIG 10
SAL 8
WID 4
HUD 2
WAK 8
CAS 28
Wigan Warriors will always be the biggest club in the world of rugby league
I own the RL Gods

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:41 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 833
WIG 14
SAL 10
STH 18
HUD 10
LEE 8
CAS 26
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:57 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7659
LEI 4
SAL 2
STH 14
HUD 8
LEE 8
CAS 18

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:02 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5175
Location: Hill Valley
WIG 10
HFC 10
STH 10
CAT 10
LEE 10
CAS 10
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:02 pm
Sarahgrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 1:58 pm
Posts: 5023
Location: walking in a rhino wonderland
WIG 12
HFC 14
STH 16
CAT 8
LEE 10
CAS 22

thanks
That's why we are champions again!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:03 pm
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 128
Location: Drifting on the breeze
LEI 10
HFC 10
STH 16
HUD 12
LEE 8
CAS 52
-Xyk

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:25 pm
rodhutch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 623
Location: Ambleside Cumbria
WIG 10
SAL 8
STH 14
CAT 8
WAK 10
CAS 20

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 18

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:43 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2909
Location: Leeds
WIG 16
SAL 7
STH 14
HUD 8
LEE 10
CAS 32
