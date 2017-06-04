This week's results



Week 17

Leeds 22 Leigh 14 - Leeds by 8

Hull FC 39 Wigan 26 - Hull FC by 13

Castleford 16 St Helens 12 - Castleford by 4

Huddersfield 44 Warrington 4 - Huddersfield by 40

Salford 24 Wakefield 34 - Wakefield by 10

Widnes 26 Catalans 6 - Widnes by 20





This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



5 Biff Tannen, Broad Ings Warrior, Old Feller, Rodhutch (Predictors of the week)

4 BRK, Cuppabrew, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Steamy, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tigertot, Tvoc, Xykojen

3 Carisma HFC, Deanos Rhinos, Highbury Rhino, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris

2 Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino

1 Rhino-Mark. Sarahgrhino



Overall Table

74 Priestley

73 Xykojen

72 Steamy, ThePrinter

71 Tad Rhino

70 Tvoc

69 BRK, Jamie101, Loiner81

68 Ducknumber1, The Biffs Back

67 Southstander.com, WF Rhino

66 FoxyRhino, Steve Slippery Morris

65 Him, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark

64 Finglas, Rodhutch

63 Cuppabrew, Rhinos69

62 Deanos Rhinos, Frosties., Rhinos_bish, Tigertot

61 Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC

60 Biff Tannen, Taxi4stevesmith

59 Phil Clarke, Rotherhamrhino

58 Rhino46, Sarahgrhino

52 Highbury Rhino

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head





If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Leigh (LEI) v Wigan (WIG)

Salford (SAL) v Hull FC (HFC)

St Helens (STH) v Widnes (WID)

Catalans (CAT) v Huddersfield (HUD)

Wakefield (WAK) v Leeds (LEE)

Castleford (CAS) v Warrington (WAR)



Good luck