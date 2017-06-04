This week's results
Week 17
Leeds 22 Leigh 14 - Leeds by 8
Hull FC 39 Wigan 26 - Hull FC by 13
Castleford 16 St Helens 12 - Castleford by 4
Huddersfield 44 Warrington 4 - Huddersfield by 40
Salford 24 Wakefield 34 - Wakefield by 10
Widnes 26 Catalans 6 - Widnes by 20
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
5 Biff Tannen, Broad Ings Warrior, Old Feller, Rodhutch (Predictors of the week)
4 BRK, Cuppabrew, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Steamy, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tigertot, Tvoc, Xykojen
3 Carisma HFC, Deanos Rhinos, Highbury Rhino, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris
2 Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino
1 Rhino-Mark. Sarahgrhino
Overall Table
74 Priestley
73 Xykojen
72 Steamy, ThePrinter
71 Tad Rhino
70 Tvoc
69 BRK, Jamie101, Loiner81
68 Ducknumber1, The Biffs Back
67 Southstander.com, WF Rhino
66 FoxyRhino, Steve Slippery Morris
65 Him, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark
64 Finglas, Rodhutch
63 Cuppabrew, Rhinos69
62 Deanos Rhinos, Frosties., Rhinos_bish, Tigertot
61 Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC
60 Biff Tannen, Taxi4stevesmith
59 Phil Clarke, Rotherhamrhino
58 Rhino46, Sarahgrhino
52 Highbury Rhino
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Leigh (LEI) v Wigan (WIG)
Salford (SAL) v Hull FC (HFC)
St Helens (STH) v Widnes (WID)
Catalans (CAT) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Wakefield (WAK) v Leeds (LEE)
Castleford (CAS) v Warrington (WAR)
Good luck
