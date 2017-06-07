WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Morgan Punchard

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Morgan Punchard

 
Post a reply

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:59 pm
Uptonfax Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2016 10:03 pm
Posts: 25
the fax in asia wrote:
Without knowing the physical size of the lad it is hard to comment, however does any one remember Olly Marnes getting wiped out by Dean Sampson at Castleford , he was never the same player after, I seem to remember he sited work commitments for irregular appearances after that, then later turned out for Halifax Rugby Union for a while.
I am not saying the same would happen, and you can t wrap them in cotton wool, but it is sensible to protect him if it can be done this year.

When I started this it was only a question as to see if he was ready. If he isnt fair enough.

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:17 pm
the fax in asia User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 126
Location: Bangkok
Uptonfax you make a very fair and valid question, and a reasonable one to ask, not all little guys have needed protection from the off, Rob Burrows for one. So a lot can come down to individual confidence, maybe he feels he is not quite ready for it.
Unless he comes out and publicly tells us we will have to wait for RM to make that decision.
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:46 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2332
the fax in asia wrote:
Uptonfax you make a very fair and valid question, and a reasonable one to ask, not all little guys have needed protection from the off, Rob Burrows for one. So a lot can come down to individual confidence, maybe he feels he is not quite ready for it.
Unless he comes out and publicly tells us we will have to wait for RM to make that decision.

I've read that he is desperate to play,so you can discount that angle.

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:58 pm
fax_insider Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 11, 2010 10:57 pm
Posts: 113
Morgan did play against Hull FC but he didn't stand out.

I think by throwing a teenager into the mix who physically would get bullied isn't the solution to our half back problems.

Unfortunately due to the dire state of the reserve grade competition, he probably won't develop into a Fax first teamer very quickly.

In my honest opinion the club should allow the players to dual reg with an amateur side (Which is allowed) to further their ability and progression.

One game every 5-6 weeks simply isn't enough...

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:32 pm
darren smith Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 27, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 36
Morgan is 2 years off this league nowhere near strong enough better keeping him in the reserves or letting him have some game time in champ 1 just to see where he is. When he came on at Widnes you could see how weak he was no need to push him he has bags of time. INOFFSKI1 what a load of poop you talk jonno has more try assists than another in our team we are a lot better team with him than without. I know he will be away next year its our lost along with quite a few others, next year will be a hard 1 with a lot of building to do could struggle next year hope not to my knowledge there is at least 6 going

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:37 am
Sumbody Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2002 9:48 am
Posts: 861
Location: Sumwhere
I noticed that Chester Butler & Luke Nelmes played for South Wales against Toronto yesterday. When ready, we have that option for Morgan to give him some 1st team experience before stepping up into our 1st team.

As these two both get into our 19 man squad quite regular, the fact Morgan featured for our reserves is a fair indication as to how far off being ready for the 1st team he is. Also, lets not forget Woodburn-Hall has been featuring at stand off so we are trying things out.

I do think we've been unfortunate. We release Moore and get a fee which, at the time, seemed like a nice bit of business with the plans to try Woodburn-Hall out in half backs. We then lose Salts, Heaton & Kaye through injury and Connor gets a promotion at work. Hindsights a wonderful thing now that decision appears to have backfired but I doubt it would have been made if we had a crystal ball to forsee the future

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:04 am
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1716
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Not forgetting that JWH is in the University squad for the Universities World Cup held in Aus in July
so might lose him for a while

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:00 pm
steve_valerugby Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2016 6:47 pm
Posts: 12
Sion Jones also played for South Wales vs Toronto yesterday and all 3 of them had good games.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Bull Mania, FevGrinder, hooligan27, Hudd-Shay, mr t hall, Pellon Boy, Sideshow Bob, steve_valerugby, The Sleaze and 111 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,3172,25876,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM