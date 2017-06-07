WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Morgan Punchard

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:59 pm
Uptonfax

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2016 10:03 pm
Posts: 25
the fax in asia wrote:
Without knowing the physical size of the lad it is hard to comment, however does any one remember Olly Marnes getting wiped out by Dean Sampson at Castleford , he was never the same player after, I seem to remember he sited work commitments for irregular appearances after that, then later turned out for Halifax Rugby Union for a while.
I am not saying the same would happen, and you can t wrap them in cotton wool, but it is sensible to protect him if it can be done this year.

When I started this it was only a question as to see if he was ready. If he isnt fair enough.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:17 pm
the fax in asia
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 126
Location: Bangkok
Uptonfax you make a very fair and valid question, and a reasonable one to ask, not all little guys have needed protection from the off, Rob Burrows for one. So a lot can come down to individual confidence, maybe he feels he is not quite ready for it.
Unless he comes out and publicly tells us we will have to wait for RM to make that decision.
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:46 pm
mr t hall
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2328
the fax in asia wrote:
Uptonfax you make a very fair and valid question, and a reasonable one to ask, not all little guys have needed protection from the off, Rob Burrows for one. So a lot can come down to individual confidence, maybe he feels he is not quite ready for it.
Unless he comes out and publicly tells us we will have to wait for RM to make that decision.

I've read that he is desperate to play,so you can discount that angle.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:58 pm
fax_insider
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 11, 2010 10:57 pm
Posts: 112
Morgan did play against Hull FC but he didn't stand out.

I think by throwing a teenager into the mix who physically would get bullied isn't the solution to our half back problems.

Unfortunately due to the dire state of the reserve grade competition, he probably won't develop into a Fax first teamer very quickly.

In my honest opinion the club should allow the players to dual reg with an amateur side (Which is allowed) to further their ability and progression.

One game every 5-6 weeks simply isn't enough...
