the fax in asia wrote:

Without knowing the physical size of the lad it is hard to comment, however does any one remember Olly Marnes getting wiped out by Dean Sampson at Castleford , he was never the same player after, I seem to remember he sited work commitments for irregular appearances after that, then later turned out for Halifax Rugby Union for a while.

I am not saying the same would happen, and you can t wrap them in cotton wool, but it is sensible to protect him if it can be done this year.