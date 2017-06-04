WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Morgan Punchard

Morgan Punchard

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:10 pm
Uptonfax Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2016 10:03 pm
Posts: 22
When will he be ready.

Cant comment not seen him play.

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:22 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7507
Simon Grix wrote:
“Morgan’s got some natural ability, but he’s physically very young and we might not see a lot of him over the next 12 months. “He needs to improve his game management which is something not everyone has at a young age, but he’s definitely a personality and a player for the future.


That was after he had a good game against Fev and basically reads that he won't be getting a look in this year. I mean what could go wrong? Its not like we do not have the same players making the same mistakes over and over to make it worth giving someone else a try is it.

What I will say is that when I have seen him play he has the most accurate passing I have seen from any Fax half back for a long time something which given our lack of points scored suggests is a quality that may be welcomed.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:04 am
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3054
Location: Fax Vegas
What could go wrong? Well he could get battered around due to his size and be put back a couple of years. He may have the game to play but it is very physical with the players around him getting bigger and stronger each year.

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:14 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7507
Norman Bates wrote:
What could go wrong? Well he could get battered around due to his size and be put back a couple of years. He may have the game to play but it is very physical with the players around him getting bigger and stronger each year.


In the olden days I would say that is where our pack comes in, now it looks like our pack arent allowed to bully anyone.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:11 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2399
I didn't notice until after the game but he was on reserves team sheet a couple of weeks back when we played Hull who had a big quality reserve side out but if he played can't say that he stood out.

Re: Morgan Punchard

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:24 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1158
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
faxcar wrote:
I didn't notice until after the game but he was on reserves team sheet a couple of weeks back when we played Hull who had a big quality reserve side out but if he played can't say that he stood out.


he pulled out the night before due to injury
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Users browsing this forum: faxcar, harry1, Hudd-Shay, HXSparky, Inoffski1, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), prince abdula, thefaxfanman and 76 guests

