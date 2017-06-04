Simon Grix wrote:
“Morgan’s got some natural ability, but he’s physically very young and we might not see a lot of him over the next 12 months. “He needs to improve his game management which is something not everyone has at a young age, but he’s definitely a personality and a player for the future.
That was after he had a good game against Fev and basically reads that he won't be getting a look in this year. I mean what could go wrong? Its not like we do not have the same players making the same mistakes over and over to make it worth giving someone else a try is it.
What I will say is that when I have seen him play he has the most accurate passing I have seen from any Fax half back for a long time something which given our lack of points scored suggests is a quality that may be welcomed.