WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BJB

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity BJB

 
Post a reply

Re: BJB

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:17 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11159
Location: The City of Wakefield
vastman wrote:
I'm confused has he signed a new 3 year deal or a 1 year exstention? I'll go look:-)


We were talking about MCB not BJB ... :wink:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: BJB

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:36 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25829
Location: Poodle Power!
Wildthing wrote:
We were talking about MCB not BJB ... :wink:


Got it, the BJB heading mislead me.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: BJB

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:45 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3315
This is a great signing for the club stability and quality is shaping up very nicely.
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: BJB

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:09 am
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2616
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Fantastic for the club. Good news keeps on coming.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: BJB

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:25 am
musson Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 486
Wonderful news on BJB
Another player on a long term contract, well done the club

I almost can't handle all the positivity lol

Re: BJB

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:57 pm
gascat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 22, 2010 10:16 am
Posts: 125
Any official news from club regarding BJB extending his contract ?

Re: BJB

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:52 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 454
gascat wrote:
Any official news from club regarding BJB extending his contract ?


Yeah it's in League Express.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, basher11, Bing [Bot], cocker, DannyB, Dave K., drdnght, gastric band, got there, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Kirmudgeonly, Manuel, musson, Pat Bateman, poplar cats alive, Trinity_13, try scorer, upthetrin92, Wildthing, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,1161,98476,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM