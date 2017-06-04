WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BJB

BJB

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:07 pm
leedscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 518
Its in rugby paper that he has signed a new 3 year contract with us

Re: BJB

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:09 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3082
leedscat wrote:
Its in rugby paper that he has signed a new 3 year contract with us

And why not, every thing is looking rosy :thumb:

Re: BJB

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:24 pm
leedscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 518
Big lads mate wrote:
And why not, every thing is looking rosy :thumb:


It so is :D

