Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:46 pm
Looking at some of the post match comments from player,,,,, sorry we will try better next time,,, excuse me but the ship has well and truly sailed now,,, wake up and smell the coffee boys, we are down, I think some of the players are suffering some kind of mental block, let's give you a simple test
1 + 1 =
2 + 2 =
If you answer correctly both sums, the apply to be a teacher, because your no rugby players

Re: Are the players deluded

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:41 pm
They aren't deluded, they just don't care. Most of them probably already have deals for next season sorted already.
You think it's coincidence that our performances took a nosedive right around the time the letters went out to all of our squad?

There is no loyalty in sport, and the only ones who suffer are the fans.

