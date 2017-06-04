Looking at some of the post match comments from player,,,,, sorry we will try better next time,,, excuse me but the ship has well and truly sailed now,,, wake up and smell the coffee boys, we are down, I think some of the players are suffering some kind of mental block, let's give you a simple test

1 + 1 =

2 + 2 =

If you answer correctly both sums, the apply to be a teacher, because your no rugby players