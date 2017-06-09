WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Howden not included in the 19 so I assume Dean will play along side Miller. A prop & Muranka to miss out for me , if everyone is available .

I think your suggestions might be right. Sam Docherty and Nick Rawsthorne could be on the wings, with Jason Tali and Liam Welham in the centres. I'm not quite sure what Jordie Hedges main role is these days.

I was on discus, won't let me touch the Javelins :lol:

We played well tonight and young Nick didn't play, so looks like he will play for you on Sunday.

I've mentioned the Richard Horne to become a Coach (not sure it's as head or not) at Donny, think he would be a great appointment, doing a great job as assistant at Hull and will have learnt good knowledge off some good coaches as well as Radford, maybe a bit like Paul Cooke did and reckon you would get a couple of Hull players on loan or more on DR.

Think it could be a good move for both clubs, as I think he will still work for Hull as well.

Thackray to start off the bench , http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-league

Jordie looks more at home as a utility player , had a run out at FB but has played in forwards when coming on off the bench .

Full house ?

COYD

Bingo
