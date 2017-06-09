Double Movement wrote: I hope you put the javelins away, Dave. We're not very good at side-stepping anything this year. We tend to go straight through everything.



Looking forward to watching your boys at Salford tonight.

I was on discus, won't let me touch the JavelinsWe played well tonight and young Nick didn't play, so looks like he will play for you on Sunday.I've mentioned the Richard Horne to become a Coach (not sure it's as head or not) at Donny, think he would be a great appointment, doing a great job as assistant at Hull and will have learnt good knowledge off some good coaches as well as Radford, maybe a bit like Paul Cooke did and reckon you would get a couple of Hull players on loan or more on DR.Think it could be a good move for both clubs, as I think he will still work for Hull as well.