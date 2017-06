weighman wrote: Howden not included in the 19 so I assume Dean will play along side Miller. A prop & Muranka to miss out for me , if everyone is available .

I think your suggestions might be right. Sam Docherty and Nick Rawsthorne could be on the wings, with Jason Tali and Liam Welham in the centres. I'm not quite sure what Jordie Hedges main role is these days.