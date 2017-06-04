The squad for Sunday's game:
Makali Aizue, Zac Braham, Reece Dean, Sam Doherty, Brad England, Pete Green, Jordie Hedges, Kyle Kesik, Charlie Martin, Jack Miller, Jason Muranka, Nick Rawsthorne (D/R), Connor Scott, Louis Sheriff, Russ Spiers, Jason Tali, Jamie Thackray, Liam Welham, Ryan Wright.
Nick Rawsthorne comes in on DR from Hull. He played against us on the right wing in the pre-season game against Hull.
He's a big tall lad. He played for Halifax last season before signing for Hull and played for Hull in the Super League recently. He's an excellent goal-kicker too.
Has PG got Reece Dean in mind for full-back with Louis Sheriff playing on the wing?
Still no Feka or Mark Castle. No sign of Worrincy or Hanson.