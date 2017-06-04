WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

 
Post a reply

v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:50 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6456
Only 3 props available v Workington , hope we get some numbers back for this important fixture .

Hunslet pushed Barrow lets hope we can pull off a win which would be good.

COYD

Re: v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:58 pm
Moonshine User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2694
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Game of the season so far (IMO) I hope we can get one or two back for the match. Barrow I imagine are expected to win given their position and form but I hope we can give them a game.

Re: v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:19 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6456
JT will be back , Charlie Martin suffered an injury v Workington according to the Star .

Re: v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:53 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1341
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
I don't think we can under-estimate the meaning of this game. If we win, it'll give us hope that we could be good enough to go up. If we lose, it'll probably mean we'll have to go to Barrow in the play-off final (assuming we get to the final), and losing at home this weekend won't do much to make us think we could win at their place.

I wonder if Reece Dean will be included this weekend?

Re: v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:58 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6456
The coaching staff stood by Miller v Workington & it seems it paid off .

Re: v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:09 pm
sanjunien User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5356
Location: Limoges,France
Thackeray back soon ?

Re: v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:15 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6456
Thackray is available for selection v Barrow.

Re: v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:50 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1341
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
The squad for Sunday's game:

Makali Aizue, Zac Braham, Reece Dean, Sam Doherty, Brad England, Pete Green, Jordie Hedges, Kyle Kesik, Charlie Martin, Jack Miller, Jason Muranka, Nick Rawsthorne (D/R), Connor Scott, Louis Sheriff, Russ Spiers, Jason Tali, Jamie Thackray, Liam Welham, Ryan Wright.

Nick Rawsthorne comes in on DR from Hull. He played against us on the right wing in the pre-season game against Hull.

He's a big tall lad. He played for Halifax last season before signing for Hull and played for Hull in the Super League recently. He's an excellent goal-kicker too.

Has PG got Reece Dean in mind for full-back with Louis Sheriff playing on the wing?

Still no Feka or Mark Castle. No sign of Worrincy or Hanson.

Re: v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:34 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17802
Location: Back in Hull.
Rawsthorne looks very good, played last three games in tough fixtures and hasn't done too bad, looks a bit raw, but is quick, tall and a great goalkicker.

York where really impressed with him and wanted to sign him for longer.

As long as he doesn't play tonight think he will play for you.

On another note, are you playing on the keepmoat athletic stadium on Aunday, if so I hope the pitch is ok as we were throwing javelin on there a couple of weeks ago?

Re: v Barrow Sunday 11/6/17 3pm Pitch 2

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:44 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1341
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Dave K. wrote:
I hope the pitch is ok as we were throwing javelin on there a couple of weeks ago?


I hope you put the javelins away, Dave. We're not very good at side-stepping anything this year. We tend to go straight through everything.

Looking forward to watching your boys at Salford tonight.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: askernlad, Double Movement and 37 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,7591,90676,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
24
- 18SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM