Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:32 pm
wildshot User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1486
Location: The world is my oyster!
The expression on James Batchelor's face when he breaks the tackle and realises he has the line in front of him - priceless. :BOW:
Image
Re: That Mastercard moment

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:38 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2616
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Sheer joy and determination.
Re: That Mastercard moment

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:45 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1172
I put it down To the coaching he got as an U8's/9 :WHISTLE:
Re: That Mastercard moment

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:04 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3411
Location: Orange street
It was at a time that we were winding the clock down. Players were just going through the motion and dying in the tackle. Salford were expecting the same from batch but he thought differently and good on him, he had a great game!!!!

Re: That Mastercard moment

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:15 am
4foxsake Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 246
Cracking game from Batch yesterday, put a real shift in, especially in defence. I think he was doubly determined after Salford had just caught him short of the line a few plays earlier, wasn't going to be denied twice! Good on him!

Re: That Mastercard moment

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:26 am
Smew Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Aug 07, 2011 6:10 pm
Posts: 179
I think Batch was close to being man of the match yesterday - great effort both in defense and attack.

Re: That Mastercard moment

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:39 pm
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25830
Location: Poodle Power!
Smew wrote:
I think Batch was close to being man of the match yesterday - great effort both in defense and attack.


Incredible athlete, still under 19 I believe - incredibly advanced for his age.
