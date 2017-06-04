Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm Posts: 3411 Location: Orange street
It was at a time that we were winding the clock down. Players were just going through the motion and dying in the tackle. Salford were expecting the same from batch but he thought differently and good on him, he had a great game!!!!
Cracking game from Batch yesterday, put a real shift in, especially in defence. I think he was doubly determined after Salford had just caught him short of the line a few plays earlier, wasn't going to be denied twice! Good on him!
