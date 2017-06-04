WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - That Mastercard moment

That Mastercard moment

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:32 pm
wildshot User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1483
Location: The world is my oyster!
The expression on James Batchelor's face when he breaks the tackle and realises he has the line in front of him - priceless. :BOW:
Image
Re: That Mastercard moment

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:38 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2615
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Sheer joy and determination.
Re: That Mastercard moment

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:45 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1172
I put it down To the coaching he got as an U8's/9 :WHISTLE:
Re: That Mastercard moment

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:04 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3410
Location: Orange street
It was at a time that we were winding the clock down. Players were just going through the motion and dying in the tackle. Salford were expecting the same from batch but he thought differently and good on him, he had a great game!!!!

