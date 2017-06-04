It was at a time that we were winding the clock down. Players were just going through the motion and dying in the tackle. Salford were expecting the same from batch but he thought differently and good on him, he had a great game!!!!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, adelaide-giant.no9, beamer, Big lads mate, bren2k, cocker, comeontrinity, Dave K., djcool, DonniCat, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, hudders, hull2524, jakeyg95, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, leedscat, Mable_Syrup, Mr Bliss, Pat Bateman, PHe, Sandal Cat, sarge1, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Trojan Horse, wakefield1990, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 407 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|