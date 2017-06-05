WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reece Lyne

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:59 pm
fc23

Joined: Sun Apr 01, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 39
hopefully he will be back at hull sometime in the near future

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:11 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11160
Location: The City of Wakefield
fc23 wrote:
hopefully he will be back at hull sometime in the near future


He will. 1st July so not long for you to wait.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:24 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 455
Wildthing wrote:
He will. 1st July so not long for you to wait.


It's 23rd June so even less time for him to wait.
