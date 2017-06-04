WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:17 pm
Trojan Horse
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2809
One thing I noticed today. Max was directing his defenders quite well behind the ruck and defensive line. This is something I didn't see much of from him last year but it seems that's an element in his game he's worked on. Hats off to the lad for using his time wisely and looking to improve himself. It showed today.

As for Reece Lynne. well what can you say?? 24 and looking like every inch a quality centre. Well done that man. His talking today on sau was top notch. He really shook sau up. He's bulked up and it's done wonders for him. I fear for opposition centres when Reece hits his prime.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:48 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1253
Don't know if it was just coincidence, but Reece improved massively when Big Ali came, he started using his size a lot more, and gained in confidence. Ali's influence? I remember a try against Hull where he used his strength and speed to steamroller three or four Hull defenders to score a Lauititi style try, and he's not looked back since.

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:39 pm
Lockers700

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 86
vastman wrote:
Same here - where I wonder are the experts AGAIN who stated in there collective that he'd "never" be a centre happy to bin his career at aged 22. Low and behold at 24 he starts to reach his potential - what a surprise NOT!

Will people ever learns - probably not, just wait til we lose a game to see the flip side - never mind enjoy it whilst we can ;-)



Quite happy to admit that i was one of those 'experts' who has criticised Reece in the past because on more than one occasion he has not been good enough. I'm more than happy along with plenty of other 'Trin' fans that he had realised his undoubted potential. Just how long you give people to realise their potential is open to question? Anyway well played Reece!!

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 11:25 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9217
Location: wakefield
There are 13 threads on here since he arrived just about him.
Most are created by someone either saying how great his potential is or defending the criticism he got on a match thread.....from those usual suspects.

There have been a few times where he has broken free and then not been able to find the pass so draws frustration but some seemed to forget there wouldn't have been a break without him.

Chester seems to have taught him some passing skills where he flips the pass rather than trying to be Collis or Domic. (Smith may have started that. I'm not sure. But I think it started in Chester's tenure)

He's a real asset and as said above, one we should appreciate a bit more
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cocker, Emley Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger and 136 guests

