One thing I noticed today. Max was directing his defenders quite well behind the ruck and defensive line. This is something I didn't see much of from him last year but it seems that's an element in his game he's worked on. Hats off to the lad for using his time wisely and looking to improve himself. It showed today.



As for Reece Lynne. well what can you say?? 24 and looking like every inch a quality centre. Well done that man. His talking today on sau was top notch. He really shook sau up. He's bulked up and it's done wonders for him. I fear for opposition centres when Reece hits his prime.