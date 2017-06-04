WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reece Lyne

Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:10 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5075
Location: Over there
Just to say that I thought he was fantastic today. His defence was top-notch and had Junior S'au in his pocket. I'd go as far as to say that he won the game, because he played a big part in keeping them out as well as putting us ahead.

As for Todd Carney, I kept forgetting he was playing. I only never noticed him when he was standing behind the sticks.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:21 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3313
Listening to Chessy he got a hamstring injury hopefully just a tweak nothing too serious
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:23 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2615
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
I said at the game that Sau was not given any room in attack.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:29 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3570
wakeytrin wrote:
I said at the game that Sau was not given any room in attack.



Reece Lyne is still just 23 and has now fully grown into the centre he promised to be for many years. While Junior Sau is a big centre, Reece Lyne dwarfs him and we should all re-evaluate what we're seeing when we watch Lyne play.

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:34 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1483
Location: The world is my oyster!
Totally agree with the all comments the OP makes about Lyne (and Carney).
Image
//flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:38 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3146
Location: Dewsbury
Thought Reece was quality today....a player I always stuck up for during the ridiculous periods when he was getting stick week in week out....hope the injury ain't too bad...thought at the game he was just winded because he got smashed by Tasi just before he went off!
Image

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:53 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25822
Location: Poodle Power!
upthecats wrote:
Thought Reece was quality today....a player I always stuck up for during the ridiculous periods when he was getting stick week in week out....hope the injury ain't too bad...thought at the game he was just winded because he got smashed by Tasi just before he went off!


Same here - where I wonder are the experts AGAIN who stated in there collective that he'd "never" be a centre happy to bin his career at aged 22. Low and behold at 24 he starts to reach his potential - what a surprise NOT!

Will people ever learns - probably not, just wait til we lose a game to see the flip side - never mind enjoy it whilst we can ;-)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:54 pm
sandcat20 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 474
Location: On the therapist's couch
I've posted on various threads in the past that Reece didn't deserve the criticism he got. Now I'm not often right but I'm really chuffed at the way he is playing at the moment. A bit of age, a bit of strength and more importantly a lot more confidence and he's making a great centre. Long may it continue.
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:59 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3410
Location: Orange street
upthecats wrote:
Thought Reece was quality today....a player I always stuck up for during the ridiculous periods when he was getting stick week in week out....hope the injury ain't too bad...thought at the game he was just winded because he got smashed by Tasi just before he went off!


Think he got the injury after his long range try, his hamstring got tight after that and he was having treatment while finny was taking the kick. Struggled on for a while but with Arundel on the bench he could be rested without much disruption to our structure.

Re: Reece Lyne

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:01 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3410
Location: Orange street
wakeytrin wrote:
I said at the game that Sau was not given any room in attack.


Should be Sow not Sau....Big belly and ten pairs of tits.
