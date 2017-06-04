upthecats wrote: Thought Reece was quality today....a player I always stuck up for during the ridiculous periods when he was getting stick week in week out....hope the injury ain't too bad...thought at the game he was just winded because he got smashed by Tasi just before he went off!

Same here - where I wonder are the experts AGAIN who stated in there collective that he'd "never" be a centre happy to bin his career at aged 22. Low and behold at 24 he starts to reach his potential - what a surprise NOT!Will people ever learns - probably not, just wait til we lose a game to see the flip side - never mind enjoy it whilst we can