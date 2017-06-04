|
Just to say that I thought he was fantastic today. His defence was top-notch and had Junior S'au in his pocket. I'd go as far as to say that he won the game, because he played a big part in keeping them out as well as putting us ahead.
As for Todd Carney, I kept forgetting he was playing. I only never noticed him when he was standing behind the sticks.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:21 pm
Listening to Chessy he got a hamstring injury hopefully just a tweak nothing too serious
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:23 pm
I said at the game that Sau was not given any room in attack.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:29 pm
wakeytrin wrote:
I said at the game that Sau was not given any room in attack.
Reece Lyne is still just 23 and has now fully grown into the centre he promised to be for many years. While Junior Sau is a big centre, Reece Lyne dwarfs him and we should all re-evaluate what we're seeing when we watch Lyne play.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:34 pm
Totally agree with the all comments the OP makes about Lyne (and Carney).
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:38 pm
Thought Reece was quality today....a player I always stuck up for during the ridiculous periods when he was getting stick week in week out....hope the injury ain't too bad...thought at the game he was just winded because he got smashed by Tasi just before he went off!
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:53 pm
upthecats wrote:
Thought Reece was quality today....a player I always stuck up for during the ridiculous periods when he was getting stick week in week out....hope the injury ain't too bad...thought at the game he was just winded because he got smashed by Tasi just before he went off!
Same here - where I wonder are the experts AGAIN who stated in there collective that he'd "never" be a centre happy to bin his career at aged 22. Low and behold at 24 he starts to reach his potential - what a surprise NOT!
Will people ever learns - probably not, just wait til we lose a game to see the flip side - never mind enjoy it whilst we can
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:54 pm
I've posted on various threads in the past that Reece didn't deserve the criticism he got. Now I'm not often right but I'm really chuffed at the way he is playing at the moment. A bit of age, a bit of strength and more importantly a lot more confidence and he's making a great centre. Long may it continue.
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:59 pm
upthecats wrote:
Thought Reece was quality today....a player I always stuck up for during the ridiculous periods when he was getting stick week in week out....hope the injury ain't too bad...thought at the game he was just winded because he got smashed by Tasi just before he went off!
Think he got the injury after his long range try, his hamstring got tight after that and he was having treatment while finny was taking the kick. Struggled on for a while but with Arundel on the bench he could be rested without much disruption to our structure.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:01 pm
wakeytrin wrote:
I said at the game that Sau was not given any room in attack.
Should be Sow not Sau....Big belly and ten pairs of tits.
