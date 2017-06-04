|
fez1
|
Really disappointed in these comments, especially from such stalwarts of the site.
Each t their own, but perhaps this forum isn't for the likes of me.
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:12 pm
|
|
fez1 wrote:
Really disappointed in these comments, especially from such stalwarts of the site.
Each t their own, but perhaps this forum isn't for the likes of me.
Must admit that I too can't believe some of the comments on this thread......I'm with you fez1, maybe time to logoff until folk calm down a little and start thinking what they're typing
|
Don't die with the music in you
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:18 pm
|
|
Well, we've got the league leaders, away, next week.
The week after, we've got a side who's coach has kept ours at arms length, for as long as he (Wane) has been in charge. Yeah, there's no need for ANY panic. Tony's got all under control. We can all rest our sphincters.
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:26 pm
|
|
Sacking him tonight or tomorrow doesn't make much difference does it? Not that I expect it to happen in any case.
|
Rob_Wire wrote:
Best thread for ages on here!
Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year.
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:00 pm
|
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Concert finishes at 1030
Plenty of time after that
Wow just wow ,there's more to life than rugby at the moment.
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:06 pm
|
|
Old Ball wrote:
Wow just wow ,there's more to life than rugby at the moment.
Watch the concert, then.
Leave those on a rugby forum, to discuss rugby matters. It really is that simple.
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:14 pm
|
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Watch the concert, then.
Leave those on a rugby forum, to discuss rugby matters. It really is that simple.
And you wonder why nobody's using this forum these days ffs
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:18 pm
|
|
Seriously fellas, if you are putting Warrington's struggles ahead of the recent terrorism incidents, you really are a sad lot. RL is only a game, theres kids still in hospital after the atrocities the other week in Manchester. Gutting times, I know I speak for EVERYONE, Widnes, Wire, Wigan, whoever, its heartbreaking to witness kids being blown away by utter filth. PS See you in the middle 8's
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:26 pm
|
jj86
|
RyoWidnes wrote:
Seriously fellas, if you are putting Warrington's struggles ahead of the recent terrorism incidents, you really are a sad lot. RL is only a game, theres kids still in hospital after the atrocities the other week in Manchester. Gutting times, I know I speak for EVERYONE, Widnes, Wire, Wigan, whoever, its heartbreaking to witness kids being blown away by utter filth. PS See you in the middle 8's
And who exactly has done that?
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:32 pm
|
|
I really don't want to lock another thread it's not the way forward? Please sort your collective selves out even you Ryo
|
