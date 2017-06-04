Seriously fellas, if you are putting Warrington's struggles ahead of the recent terrorism incidents, you really are a sad lot. RL is only a game, theres kids still in hospital after the atrocities the other week in Manchester. Gutting times, I know I speak for EVERYONE, Widnes, Wire, Wigan, whoever, its heartbreaking to witness kids being blown away by utter filth. PS See you in the middle 8's