It's time for us to take a look at reality.



With the two recent terror attacks, what happens in sport takes on a different perspective.



It's just been announced in passing that Simon Moran has been heavily involved in putting together tonight's Manchester concert.



So for all those calling for him to sort things out at Warrington - I think he's got bigger fish to fry and has his priorities spot on.



Sport may be important, but I for one can easily see why his focus may be elsewhere.



Well done Simon.