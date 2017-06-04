WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:09 pm
fez1




It's time for us to take a look at reality.

With the two recent terror attacks, what happens in sport takes on a different perspective.

It's just been announced in passing that Simon Moran has been heavily involved in putting together tonight's Manchester concert.

So for all those calling for him to sort things out at Warrington - I think he's got bigger fish to fry and has his priorities spot on.

Sport may be important, but I for one can easily see why his focus may be elsewhere.

Well done Simon.

Re: Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:15 pm
lefty goldblatt






Concert finishes at 1030

Plenty of time after that


Re: Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:23 pm
morrisseyisawire





Indeed lefty. How long does it take to pick up your mobile and say "hi tone, you can phone Richard and tell him you're both free for squash anytime.".

Re: Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:26 pm
rubber duckie





lefty goldblatt wrote:
Concert finishes at 1030

Plenty of time after that

That made me laugh.

Re: Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:30 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss





Is broomhead helping out with it?








Re: Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:35 pm
lefty goldblatt






Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Is broomhead helping out with it?

He's dyeing his syrup


Re: Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:37 pm
Oxford Exile






Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Is broomhead helping out with it?


he's providing backing for Skepta...playing the spoons and washboard.


Re: Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:40 pm
lefty goldblatt






morrisseyisawire wrote:
Indeed lefty. How long does it take to pick up your mobile and say "hi tone, you can phone Richard and tell him you're both free for squash anytime.".

Just leave your key under the plantpot (how apt), make sure you've left enough money to pay the milkman,and turn off the lights, there's a good chap.

Toodle pip.


Re: Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:47 pm
karetaker






Oxford Exile wrote:
he's providing backing for Skepta...playing the spoons and washboard.


Thought that was Dercyk Guyler, yes i am old lol.

Re: Simon Moran - Bigger Fish to Fry

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:54 pm
jj86





Simon on the telly, Simon on the telly nah nah nah.

He looks fuming.
