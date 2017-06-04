|
Free-scoring winger
It's time for us to take a look at reality.
With the two recent terror attacks, what happens in sport takes on a different perspective.
It's just been announced in passing that Simon Moran has been heavily involved in putting together tonight's Manchester concert.
So for all those calling for him to sort things out at Warrington - I think he's got bigger fish to fry and has his priorities spot on.
Sport may be important, but I for one can easily see why his focus may be elsewhere.
Well done Simon.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:15 pm
Concert finishes at 1030
Plenty of time after that
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:23 pm
Indeed lefty. How long does it take to pick up your mobile and say "hi tone, you can phone Richard and tell him you're both free for squash anytime.".
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:26 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Concert finishes at 1030
Plenty of time after that
That made me laugh.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:30 pm
Is broomhead helping out with it?
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:35 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Is broomhead helping out with it?
He's dyeing his syrup
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:37 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Is broomhead helping out with it?
he's providing backing for Skepta...playing the spoons and washboard.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:40 pm
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Indeed lefty. How long does it take to pick up your mobile and say "hi tone, you can phone Richard and tell him you're both free for squash anytime.".
Just leave your key under the plantpot (how apt), make sure you've left enough money to pay the milkman,and turn off the lights, there's a good chap.
Toodle pip.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:47 pm
Oxford Exile wrote:
he's providing backing for Skepta...playing the spoons and washboard.
Thought that was Dercyk Guyler, yes i am old lol.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:54 pm
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Simon on the telly, Simon on the telly nah nah nah.
He looks fuming.
