The 'cattle trucks' drop off at le Castillet so everyone off those trips tends to just congregate in that little area of the city.

Grande cafe a la post(the one behind Le Castillet) is one of the more upmarket and therefore expensive bars since it had a makeover, there are some cracking little bars and restaurants all over the town, it depends how far away from the others you want to travel, Le Source, Bar'n'Britz, Mondial sports bar are also popular among the Perpignan regulars.



If your hungry i highly recommend Le Source for the steaks, they are huge and well priced, just a tip though, ask for it done one up from what you would at home!!.



Wouldn't ever consider not stopping in Perpignan.