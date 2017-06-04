WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First trip to Catalan

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk First trip to Catalan

 
Post a reply

First trip to Catalan

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:50 pm
Run leroy , run ! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1321
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Treating myself and junior - and flying to Barca on Tuesday and staying at lloret de marrs for 5 days.

Any advice from experienced dragons visitors would be appreciated please ?

Thank you
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...

Re: First trip to Catalan

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:29 pm
devoniangiant User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 5:27 pm
Posts: 314
Been on the same trip previously - you will be dropped off outside the Castillet on arrival to Perpignan right in the centre where there is a bar cafe where many fans congregate. Walk past that to another main square where there are plenty of restaurants and normally a market too. Alternatively head for Bar la Source where many Hudds fans frequent for the great steak dinners but be warned they are huge. Coach will transport you from Castillet to the stadium that is approx a 15 min trip.
We are travelling in from Carcassonne this time as been to Perpignan many times now.
You will have a great time as we have always enjoyed our trips - better when we win of course :ROCKS:
DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU

Re: First trip to Catalan

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:44 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14652
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Cancel it and stay in Perpignan :)
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: First trip to Catalan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:37 am
Yettner User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 24, 2002 11:43 pm
Posts: 192
Location: Huddersfield
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Cancel it and stay in Perpignan :)


Deffo!!

Eric's (La Source) for great steaks and a great welcome! Hey it is more expensive than Spain, but love Perps - as one of our group said last year 'It's like coming home.....'

Enjoy :D
[img]//www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/Yettner3.gif/img

Re: First trip to Catalan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:27 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14652
Location: Overlooking the Canal
The 'cattle trucks' drop off at le Castillet so everyone off those trips tends to just congregate in that little area of the city.
Grande cafe a la post(the one behind Le Castillet) is one of the more upmarket and therefore expensive bars since it had a makeover, there are some cracking little bars and restaurants all over the town, it depends how far away from the others you want to travel, Le Source, Bar'n'Britz, Mondial sports bar are also popular among the Perpignan regulars.

If your hungry i highly recommend Le Source for the steaks, they are huge and well priced, just a tip though, ask for it done one up from what you would at home!!.

Wouldn't ever consider not stopping in Perpignan.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: First trip to Catalan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:29 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12772
Location: Huddersfield
lloret de mar bit of dump but youre going for a match and if giants win who cares!

i stayed in lloret de mar and rented a car, drove upto perpigan over the pyrenees mountains...long drive though would get somewhere closer next time or take the train/coach

we won when i went so i was happy! but it was freezing!! rained
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: First trip to Catalan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:05 pm
Run leroy , run ! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1321
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Thanks for the info everyone.

Any more tips appreciated.

Freezing weather...,.,?!?.....expecting to top up me tan !

COYG- a big game for both teams - think winner would be favourite to avoid middle 8s.
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...

Re: First trip to Catalan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:03 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14652
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Weather forecast ive seen has given out sun and 30 degrees for the saturday !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GiantMisterE and 111 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,2872,14576,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM