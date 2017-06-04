WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First trip to Catalan

First trip to Catalan

Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:50 pm
Treating myself and junior - and flying to Barca on Tuesday and staying at lloret de marrs for 5 days.

Any advice from experienced dragons visitors would be appreciated please ?

Thank you
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:29 pm
Been on the same trip previously - you will be dropped off outside the Castillet on arrival to Perpignan right in the centre where there is a bar cafe where many fans congregate. Walk past that to another main square where there are plenty of restaurants and normally a market too. Alternatively head for Bar la Source where many Hudds fans frequent for the great steak dinners but be warned they are huge. Coach will transport you from Castillet to the stadium that is approx a 15 min trip.
We are travelling in from Carcassonne this time as been to Perpignan many times now.
You will have a great time as we have always enjoyed our trips - better when we win of course :ROCKS:
DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU

