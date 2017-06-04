|
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 6
|
There is nowt better than watching your team full of glory hunting, band wagon jumping shower, including the snaked-giraffe (who left Widnes to win trophies) getting absolutely pasted. PS we are shizen, but you are comical!
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35289
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Bloody hell, a widnes fan, haven't seen any of you demics around here in years.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3052
Location: warrington
|
RyoWidnes wrote:
There is nowt better than watching your team full of glory hunting, band wagon jumping shower, including the snaked-giraffe (who left Widnes to win trophies) getting absolutely pasted. PS we are shizen, but you are comical!
Won't argue with most of that, i do take exception to the Smith in though lol.
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:21 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 6
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Bloody hell, a widnes fan, haven't seen any of you demics around here in years.
You've a very short memory, we filled your corrugated dump a few years ago.
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8027
|
I was hoping for some trolling then.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:24 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 6
|
No mate, don't deal in that. I think a lot of your 'fans' think rugby in Warrington only started @ Tesco Towers!
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 683
Location: Warrington
|
Correct me if im wrong but during this worst season for a decade and over.....are we still above you and knocked you out of the cup?
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:36 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8027
|
ratticusfinch wrote:
Correct me if im wrong but during this worst season for a decade and over.....are we still above you and knocked you out of the cup?
Very lucky we were that day too we were and it took the Widnes cast-off to do it!
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:43 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 6
|
ratticusfinch wrote:
Correct me if im wrong but during this worst season for a decade and over.....are we still above you and knocked you out of the cup?
Ahh, didn't take long! so my bandwagon statement rings true. RL didn't start 10 years ago. Another couple of games by the snake against us will see him next to the ecstasy taking Joey who is next to Sandow in your hall of fame. Big club my right ollie!
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:48 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 683
Location: Warrington
|
Still drawing the same crowds you were in the late 80s early 90s? Scurry back to the third world mate and ask where your bandwagonners have gone?
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, aliw2001, Builth Wells Wire, Chetnik, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, fez1, gary numan, Gazwire, Geoff, goodways sore chops, Hangermans, HOOF HEARTED, HuddsRL5, jj86, karetaker, kev123, leedscat, lefty goldblatt, leyther forever, lister, LostInNewcastle, marshman777, matthew, Melph, morrisseyisawire, naughton park viking, proper-shaped-balls, ratticusfinch, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, RyoWidnes, salfordfan, sally cinnamon, shinymcshine, Silver Wolf, silver2, sirlesboyd, Slugger McBatt, steve slippery morris, suffolk rhinos, The Riddler, TheDoc, thelinesman, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, watford wires, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall, wolfie wales and 821 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|