WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SMITH IN

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves SMITH IN

 
Post a reply

SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:18 pm
RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 6
There is nowt better than watching your team full of glory hunting, band wagon jumping shower, including the snaked-giraffe (who left Widnes to win trophies) getting absolutely pasted. PS we are shizen, but you are comical!

Re: SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:19 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35289
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Bloody hell, a widnes fan, haven't seen any of you demics around here in years.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:19 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3052
Location: warrington
RyoWidnes wrote:
There is nowt better than watching your team full of glory hunting, band wagon jumping shower, including the snaked-giraffe (who left Widnes to win trophies) getting absolutely pasted. PS we are shizen, but you are comical!


Won't argue with most of that, i do take exception to the Smith in though lol.

Re: SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:21 pm
RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 6
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Bloody hell, a widnes fan, haven't seen any of you demics around here in years.


You've a very short memory, we filled your corrugated dump a few years ago.

Re: SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:22 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8027
I was hoping for some trolling then.
once a wire always a wire

Re: SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:24 pm
RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 6
No mate, don't deal in that. I think a lot of your 'fans' think rugby in Warrington only started @ Tesco Towers!

Re: SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:27 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 683
Location: Warrington
Correct me if im wrong but during this worst season for a decade and over.....are we still above you and knocked you out of the cup?
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:36 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8027
ratticusfinch wrote:
Correct me if im wrong but during this worst season for a decade and over.....are we still above you and knocked you out of the cup?

Very lucky we were that day too we were and it took the Widnes cast-off to do it!
once a wire always a wire

Re: SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:43 pm
RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 6
ratticusfinch wrote:
Correct me if im wrong but during this worst season for a decade and over.....are we still above you and knocked you out of the cup?


Ahh, didn't take long! so my bandwagon statement rings true. RL didn't start 10 years ago. Another couple of games by the snake against us will see him next to the ecstasy taking Joey who is next to Sandow in your hall of fame. Big club my right ollie!

Re: SMITH IN

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:48 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 683
Location: Warrington
Still drawing the same crowds you were in the late 80s early 90s? Scurry back to the third world mate and ask where your bandwagonners have gone?
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, aliw2001, Builth Wells Wire, Chetnik, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, fez1, gary numan, Gazwire, Geoff, goodways sore chops, Hangermans, HOOF HEARTED, HuddsRL5, jj86, karetaker, kev123, leedscat, lefty goldblatt, leyther forever, lister, LostInNewcastle, marshman777, matthew, Melph, morrisseyisawire, naughton park viking, proper-shaped-balls, ratticusfinch, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, RyoWidnes, salfordfan, sally cinnamon, shinymcshine, Silver Wolf, silver2, sirlesboyd, Slugger McBatt, steve slippery morris, suffolk rhinos, The Riddler, TheDoc, thelinesman, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, watford wires, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall, wolfie wales and 821 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,4263,04976,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 26CELTIC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
12
- 48WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
20
- 28TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
26
- 4OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
10
- 56NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
26
- 30DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
36
- 18LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
34
- 6HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
20
- 20HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
38
- 12BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
38
- 14ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
44
- 4WARRINGTON
  
 FT :
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 34WAKEFIELD
 < 
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
26
- 6CATALANS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
16
- 12ST. HELENS
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM