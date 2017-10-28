JTCFJG wrote: He has a lad called Joe,a tough Fijian. He is Hornet's Alan Rathbone. He has a 'Licence to Kill'.



Want him now?

Joe Taira, used to be called Joe Quanici played against us a fair bit for Mayfield. Very tough strong player. But he did lose the plot against us at home. Controlled aggression is whats needed to face up in this league. Kilshaw likes his sides being grubby, we dont want that reputation after all the damning of Leighs and Rochdales tactics