WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is toovey the right man at this level?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Is toovey the right man at this level?

Post a reply
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:26 am
Terry Price's knee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 51
Bullseye wrote:
Anyway, I'm sure all will be revealed in a week or two. So long as we don't unveil some lame duck coach or a well known ex player with no qualifications or experience. Someone with some experience is vital.


Well at least Leon's out of the running on that count :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: billypop, Bing [Bot], Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, bullpower2014, debaser, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Hello Trouble!, iseeyoujerryjerry, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pyrah123, roger daly, Scarey71, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, tikkabull and 182 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,6822,09276,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM