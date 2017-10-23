WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is toovey the right man at this level?

Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:13 pm
martinwildbull
Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1662
Molsk111 wrote:
Ok wildbill


and ok Molski :) :) :)
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:41 am
JTCFJG

Joined: Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:45 am
Posts: 15
Bullseye wrote:
Nobody seems to know for sure if John actually wants to be a first team coach.

I'd sooner he stay where he's done so well up to now. Horses for courses and all that. We need to ask if we're serious about getting promoted. The coaching appointment will be key to attracting decent talent, which makes me concerned about the lackadaisical manner we seem to be treating the Toovey staying or going situation.


Kear is good short term, he would likely have kept Bradford up last season. However over the medium term, he is too old, old fashioned and will not bring on the youngsters. Bradford will get a youngish up and coming coach who has already been around a bit, and can see the bigger picture.
Toovey wold be fine at this level of course, but will his heart be in it. Playing away to Hemel Dewsbury Stag in front of 1000 mostly away fans is not Origin rugby. The guy that comes in will be used to that but capable of putting it to one side for the bigger long term gain.
'Great defence, always wins games, y'only have to score one more point than them. If tha does, tha'll win, if that doesn't tha'll lose, learn from it, more than the win last week.'. Peter Fox, 1980.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:54 am
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1254
JTCFJG wrote:
Kear is good short term, he would likely have kept Bradford up last season. However over the medium term, he is too old, old fashioned and will not bring on the youngsters. Bradford will get a youngish up and coming coach who has already been around a bit, and can see the bigger picture.
Toovey wold be fine at this level of course, but will his heart be in it. Playing away to Hemel Dewsbury Stag in front of 1000 mostly away fans is not Origin rugby. The guy that comes in will be used to that but capable of putting it to one side for the bigger long term gain.


Reads very definitive does that. All them comments point to Greenwood
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:32 am
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 874
who is JTCFJG that is the question? is he someone in the know? or just another in the line of those not in the know...
like Frank and Redeveready that like to drop hints??
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:52 am
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3097
bowlingboy wrote:
who is JTCFJG that is the question? is he someone in the know? or just another in the line of those not in the know...
like Frank and Redeveready that like to drop hints??


Jimmy
Thompson
Colin
Forsyth
Jeff
Grayshon
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:05 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9736
Location: Bradbados
Now three new players in that mould would do us very nicely. Even if they were in their final year... just imagine basing your prop rotation on players like that!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:17 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27428
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Wonder if there's another Forsyth currently under the radar like he was?

Anyway, I'm sure all will be revealed in a week or two. So long as we don't unveil some lame duck coach or a well known ex player with no qualifications or experience. Someone with some experience is vital.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:30 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3416
Location: Bradford
roger daly wrote:
Jimmy
Thompson
Colin
Forsyth
Jeff
Grayshon


I still think those guys could do a job for us
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:40 pm
JTCFJG

Joined: Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:45 am
Posts: 15
roger daly wrote:
Jimmy
Thompson
Colin
Forsyth
Jeff
Grayshon


Well done. Very good.

No definitive inside knowledge Gents. I just listen and look and comment on my own rambling thoughts. I have no definitive knowledge as fact and DO NOT claim to have any. Just putting in my two pen'orth for what it is worth.

Two questions:
1. Who is the best up and coming, and most travelled youngish, English Championship coach?
2. Which famous (Northern) photo am I trying to use as my profile, because I cannot shrink it to sufficiently low pixels. Help please?!!!
'Great defence, always wins games, y'only have to score one more point than them. If tha does, tha'll win, if that doesn't tha'll lose, learn from it, more than the win last week.'. Peter Fox, 1980.
Previous

