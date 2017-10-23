Bullseye wrote: Nobody seems to know for sure if John actually wants to be a first team coach.



I'd sooner he stay where he's done so well up to now. Horses for courses and all that. We need to ask if we're serious about getting promoted. The coaching appointment will be key to attracting decent talent, which makes me concerned about the lackadaisical manner we seem to be treating the Toovey staying or going situation.

Kear is good short term, he would likely have kept Bradford up last season. However over the medium term, he is too old, old fashioned and will not bring on the youngsters. Bradford will get a youngish up and coming coach who has already been around a bit, and can see the bigger picture.Toovey wold be fine at this level of course, but will his heart be in it. Playing away to Hemel Dewsbury Stag in front of 1000 mostly away fans is not Origin rugby. The guy that comes in will be used to that but capable of putting it to one side for the bigger long term gain.