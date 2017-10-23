It does all seem a bit half arsed. You'd have thought that we'd have got all this sort of thing tied up before the start of pre season training wouldn't you? I suspect it'll be Toovey.
Guess we just have to hope that Toovey has been a bit more forthcoming with AC than AC has been with us on this. I just have a bit of a suspicion he may have been. for one thing I can't imagine we are really "looking for a no.2" without the head coach being in situ and fully involved with it. If it is to be another new coach, then that new coach will have to be involved and in agreement, so why would they waste time "checking out coaching staff" if Toovey isn't coming back?
Mark Twain
I don't like the way this has been handled by Toovey, AC or the club. Hopefully like has been said AC and the club actually know more already but are limiting what they say/announce due to the fact that Toovey is actually employed as head coach up to Nov 1st (think I remember that correctly?)
But its hardly inspiring confidence at the moment. The sooner this gets sorted and announced the better, but it looks like we have another week of it at least. (so much for the 10 days for a decision that some people claimed about 3 weeks ago!)
As he's been living here he would have a few things to 'tie up', I'd think. His personal finances for one (bank accounts etc) plus his possessions, car for instance maybe a house, who knows, not to mention a few goodbyes too, most probably.
As he's been living here he would have a few things to 'tie up', I'd think. His personal finances for one (bank accounts etc) plus his possessions, car for instance maybe a house, who knows, not to mention a few goodbyes too, most probably.
Yes, there is still the human side despite the far unfathomables of the March of the Bulls!
When is our first game? Will we get relegated if we lose it? Do we have our first choice hooker scrum half and stand off and most backs in place?Is there a world cup going on taking the best players from SL squads downwards? Will the first bit of pre-season be about fitness assessments, design of appropriate workout schedules and the fulfilment thereof?
