Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 1:36 pm
rugbyreddog
This the same sort of rudderless leadership that let McNamara and Lowes situations drag on far too long.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 1:41 pm
PHILISAN
Still think he has a lot to prove.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 2:13 pm
Bulliac
Bullseye wrote:
It does all seem a bit half arsed. You'd have thought that we'd have got all this sort of thing tied up before the start of pre season training wouldn't you? I suspect it'll be Toovey.


Guess we just have to hope that Toovey has been a bit more forthcoming with AC than AC has been with us on this. I just have a bit of a suspicion he may have been. for one thing I can't imagine we are really "looking for a no.2" without the head coach being in situ and fully involved with it. If it is to be another new coach, then that new coach will have to be involved and in agreement, so why would they waste time "checking out coaching staff" if Toovey isn't coming back?
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 2:26 pm
ifallwerelikemumby
Why would someone fly halfway round the world to say " Sorry I don`t want the job"!!!!!!!!!! Surely he could Skype it. More to the point is the club paying his fare.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 2:35 pm
Duckman
I don't like the way this has been handled by Toovey, AC or the club. Hopefully like has been said AC and the club actually know more already but are limiting what they say/announce due to the fact that Toovey is actually employed as head coach up to Nov 1st (think I remember that correctly?)

But its hardly inspiring confidence at the moment. The sooner this gets sorted and announced the better, but it looks like we have another week of it at least. (so much for the 10 days for a decision that some people claimed about 3 weeks ago!)
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 2:40 pm
Bulliac
As he's been living here he would have a few things to 'tie up', I'd think. His personal finances for one (bank accounts etc) plus his possessions, car for instance maybe a house, who knows, not to mention a few goodbyes too, most probably.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:49 pm
PHILISAN
Bulliac wrote:
As he's been living here he would have a few things to 'tie up', I'd think. His personal finances for one (bank accounts etc) plus his possessions, car for instance maybe a house, who knows, not to mention a few goodbyes too, most probably.

Yes, there is still the human side despite the far unfathomables of the March of the Bulls!
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 5:26 pm
Molsk111

As I said in a earlier post
No idea if coach is staying
Not got our squad together as yet
And guess what
TRAINING STARTS NEXT WEEK
