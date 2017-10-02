I was just reading about him. He stepped down from coaching Gloucestershire All Golds where he refused to use the duel reg, or move the training up North so he had to be wholly reliant on local lads. He was absolutely determined to sow the seeds locally which is very admirable.
So Toovey due back in the next couple of weeks then sit down and make a decision with the club, no assistant coach at the moment, training due to start a week on Wednesday!!! Not looking to good in my books.
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
