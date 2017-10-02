WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is toovey the right man at this level?

Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:35 am
We'll know by the end of the month at the latest I hope since that's when his contract runs out.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:12 am
Lee Greenwood seen at Odsal last week :THINK:
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:13 am
Bullseye wrote:
We'll know by the end of the month at the latest I hope since that's when his contract runs out.

Was it end of this month or November. I dunno why buy November is sticking in my head for some reason. But I'm most likely wrong.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:47 am
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Lee Greenwood seen at Odsal last week :THINK:


I was just reading about him. He stepped down from coaching Gloucestershire All Golds where he refused to use the duel reg, or move the training up North so he had to be wholly reliant on local lads. He was absolutely determined to sow the seeds locally which is very admirable.

http://allgoldsrugby.com/club-statement-lee-greenwood/
