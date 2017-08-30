WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is toovey the right man at this level?

Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:30 pm
Rarebreed Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 22, 2013 6:38 pm
Posts: 386
crashmon wrote:
Hi Guys, I come in peace not sure if you have seen this but on the sky sports website but if you read the peice on the NRL round up there is a comment that Toovey might be in line for the NSW blues coaching role next year. Be a bit of a move up from Championship to State of Origin.

Not trolling but do you think Toovey is up to SOO Level?


Yes he is. It has been a baptism of fire for Geoff Toovey and with the right selection of players - playing against similar grades of RL he will be fine. He didn't stand a chance with young players against seasoned players - loan players who were taken back at crucial times and a 12 pt deduction.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:03 am
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 57
I don't know why we are asking this question, because he will leave no matter what is posted
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:11 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1179
crashmon wrote:
Hi Guys, I come in peace not sure if you have seen this but on the sky sports website but if you read the peice on the NRL round up there is a comment that Toovey might be in line for the NSW blues coaching role next year. Be a bit of a move up from Championship to State of Origin.

Not trolling but do you think Toovey is up to SOO Level?


I definitely think he has the right attributes for origin. Lets be honest if Walters can get the Queensland job after his time in Catalans Toovey certainly can
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:21 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27169
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
crashmon wrote:
Hi Guys, I come in peace not sure if you have seen this but on the sky sports website but if you read the peice on the NRL round up there is a comment that Toovey might be in line for the NSW blues coaching role next year. Be a bit of a move up from Championship to State of Origin.

Not trolling but do you think Toovey is up to SOO Level?


Have you seen his record at Manly in the NRL? Of course he's good enough for Origin. NSW have appointed far less experienced coaches than him up to now. What had Laurie Daley done to get the job?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:35 am
Bulliac User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9596
Location: Bradbados
Slightly puzzling question, to be honest.

I don't think there is any question that he can guide a top quality side to victories - that is clearly something he can do very well and indeed, already has. What he's not done, so far in his career, is get a very poor side to play better or even improve slightly. Agree that it's been a far from easy ride at the Bulls, in fact it the been the sort of job I wouldn't have wished on anybody, but he accepted it and unsurprisingly, as I it would have been an extremely big ask for anyone, he hasn't covered himself in glory. That doesn't reflect even remotely on what he does best, imo.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:31 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27930
Location: MACS0647-JD
What's gone on this year is irrelevant to Toovey's CV, even JC wouldn't have prevented us from being regularly crucified.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:26 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2743
Location: No longer Bradford
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
even JC wouldn't have prevented us from being regularly crucified.


Would be useful for turning the rain at Odsal into Beer though. And feeding the 2,000 crowd with the 4 packets of crisps they stock behind the bar.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:32 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27169
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
:lol: :CLAP:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:31 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 420
Location: South of Bratfud
He's good enough for Leeds to trust their 'future talent' with and lets be fair, the job he did with Lilley he was asked to repeat with Aston.

I hope he stays.
