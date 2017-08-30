Slightly puzzling question, to be honest.



I don't think there is any question that he can guide a top quality side to victories - that is clearly something he can do very well and indeed, already has. What he's not done, so far in his career, is get a very poor side to play better or even improve slightly. Agree that it's been a far from easy ride at the Bulls, in fact it the been the sort of job I wouldn't have wished on anybody, but he accepted it and unsurprisingly, as I it would have been an extremely big ask for anyone, he hasn't covered himself in glory. That doesn't reflect even remotely on what he does best, imo.