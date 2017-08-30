crashmon wrote:
Hi Guys, I come in peace not sure if you have seen this but on the sky sports website but if you read the peice on the NRL round up there is a comment that Toovey might be in line for the NSW blues coaching role next year. Be a bit of a move up from Championship to State of Origin.
Not trolling but do you think Toovey is up to SOO Level?
Not trolling but do you think Toovey is up to SOO Level?
Yes he is. It has been a baptism of fire for Geoff Toovey and with the right selection of players - playing against similar grades of RL he will be fine. He didn't stand a chance with young players against seasoned players - loan players who were taken back at crucial times and a 12 pt deduction.