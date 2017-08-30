WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is toovey the right man at this level?

Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:30 pm
Rarebreed Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 22, 2013 6:38 pm
Posts: 386
crashmon wrote:
Hi Guys, I come in peace not sure if you have seen this but on the sky sports website but if you read the peice on the NRL round up there is a comment that Toovey might be in line for the NSW blues coaching role next year. Be a bit of a move up from Championship to State of Origin.

Not trolling but do you think Toovey is up to SOO Level?


Yes he is. It has been a baptism of fire for Geoff Toovey and with the right selection of players - playing against similar grades of RL he will be fine. He didn't stand a chance with young players against seasoned players - loan players who were taken back at crucial times and a 12 pt deduction.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:03 am
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 56
I don't know why we are asking this question, because he will leave no matter what is posted
