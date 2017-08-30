crashmon wrote: Hi Guys, I come in peace not sure if you have seen this but on the sky sports website but if you read the peice on the NRL round up there is a comment that Toovey might be in line for the NSW blues coaching role next year. Be a bit of a move up from Championship to State of Origin.



Not trolling but do you think Toovey is up to SOO Level?

Yes he is. It has been a baptism of fire for Geoff Toovey and with the right selection of players - playing against similar grades of RL he will be fine. He didn't stand a chance with young players against seasoned players - loan players who were taken back at crucial times and a 12 pt deduction.