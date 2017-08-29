WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is toovey the right man at this level?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Is toovey the right man at this level?

Post a reply
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:23 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 850
We don't need a big name or an ex player we need a tried and tested coach that will get results..ala Kear.
Buggering about with the above has cost us big time in the past and will continue to do so..
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:32 pm
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 76
bowlingboy wrote:
We don't need a big name or an ex player we need a tried and tested coach that will get results..ala Kear.
Buggering about with the above has cost us big time in the past and will continue to do so..

I would say kear is a big name.

He won't drop to the depths.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:40 pm
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 537
Location: Not there
Bullseye wrote:
I'm a big fan of John. If this is true I hope the club doesn't expect him to do two jobs. In his favour is his ability to inspire people, and he knows the game inside out. Against him is his previous record. I remember it didn't work out for him as a head coach at Fev a few years back. I think Leigh Beattie is the hands on coach of the U19s with Mark Dunning assisting. John's always there too but I'm sure when it comes to on field matters Leigh is in charge of the team.

I'd prefer someone from outside the club really who can really start afresh with the 1st team. Let John continue to do what he's excelled at in the past - running the whole youth setup. Without knowing much more it's hard to comment. This rumour sounds like a penny pinching option to me - unless they bring in a replacement head of youth. But why replace the best in the business in that position?


His inability to inspire seasoned players (and thoroughly p them off) was his downfall at Fev. Developing and bringing on youngsters is a completely different kettle of fish to coaching a first team.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:17 am
beefy1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 713
Mr Dog wrote:
His inability to inspire seasoned players (and thoroughly p them off) was his downfall at Fev. Developing and bringing on youngsters is a completely different kettle of fish to coaching a first team.

Boring training sessions was one negative I heard from his time at Fev.

Apparently John is very big on the small things and would spend a long time on things like grip and carry each session. Let's be honest, that's exactly what this group of players needs (although we don't know what'll be left of the group).

Personally, I think that he's as good as anyone we'll get in League 1. As I already said, it's all well and good saying "He needs to continue the job he's doing", but he might want the opportunity to be a head coach, and if the Bulls don't offer him a chance someone else probably will.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:27 am
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 537
Location: Not there
beefy1 wrote:
Boring training sessions was one negative I heard from his time at Fev.

Apparently John is very big on the small things and would spend a long time on things like grip and carry each session. Let's be honest, that's exactly what this group of players needs (although we don't know what'll be left of the group).

Personally, I think that he's as good as anyone we'll get in League 1. As I already said, it's all well and good saying "He needs to continue the job he's doing", but he might want the opportunity to be a head coach, and if the Bulls don't offer him a chance someone else probably will.


If your squad next season really needs that level of coaching it isn't going to break many pots in L1! As for him wanting to coach at 1st team level there have been plenty of jobs come up since he left Fev but I don't recall him being linked to any of them. Also since the RL world is a pretty close community I would imagine the stories of his time at Fev are well known and might well go against him.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:49 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27127
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Nobody seems to know for sure if John actually wants to be a first team coach.

I'd sooner he stay where he's done so well up to now. Horses for courses and all that. We need to ask if we're serious about getting promoted. The coaching appointment will be key to attracting decent talent, which makes me concerned about the lackadaisical manner we seem to be treating the Toovey staying or going situation.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:44 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27924
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bullseye wrote:
I'm not convinced by Morrison as a coach. He gave 100% as a player but I think he struggled as a coach to get that out of his players.


Indeed, but the question isn't "Is he the Sp[ecial One right now". We're gonna be a pretty ropey 3rd division outfit and won't have a queue of decent applicants. We should never have let Morrison go, I had him down as joining our coaching setup and cutting his teeth gradually.

I don't dispute he's not cracked any pots but I'm making an assessment as a bloke and as a player. Asa player he commanded respect, and as a bloke he spoke very well and seemed to have plenty of idea and front and grey matter. So I reckon he could make a decent coach.

Plus, there is no doubt he will have had the opportunity to have learned from his mistakes in coaching, granted, peoplle do not always learn from their mistakes but I think he's clever enough to have done, and would likely do things differently next time round. Which is after all prety much the same basis as most decent soccer managers stay on the merrygoround. They all get sacked, but it doesn't make them crap.

Like you say, he's not achieved coaching greatness so will come cheap. Plus, he's got Odsal history and must have some sentiment for the place and the fans. Might be a good stepping stone for him and I don't know how much better we could reasonably aim.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:09 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27127
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Well who'd have thought we'd have got Geoff Toovey with a 57.6% win ratio in the NRL? I understand we'll hardly be an attractive proposition but his appointment last year was so out of leftfield as to make me wonder.

Having said that I suspect Toovey is here partly down to a connection with Graham Lowe being a former protege. I also suspect that once Toovey is gone Chalmers will be setting his sights as low as possible in terms of cost though I still have a tiny kernel of hope he'll prove me wrong.

At the end of the day you can have an ace coach but if the squad is made up of players that nobody wants then you're going to get stuffed. So far we have Gibson, Lee Smith and Hallas under contract for next year. Over to you Chalmers, get on with it...
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:13 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 806
I don't think we should be expecting a L1 standard coach. That would be wrong.
We need to assume the club are expecting to get promotion quickly. That is a must for me.
As for not being able to attract decent coaches I think we would be surprised if we got to know if the time comes.
We need a coach who after the hoped for promotion and we then find ourselves back in a strong championship we must have a coach that can perform at that level not just at L1.
I would expect coaches to see it that way - get the Bulls back up and then they are in a different position altogether. That is why I would expect experienced coaches to apply. We do have good training facilities. The owner has stated that the youth and second team set up will be improved. The job will be full time as some players will be. yes we start the season as a L1 club but after 6 months we may be starting to build for Championship rugby so yes, we do need a coach that can do the higher league as well as get us there.
I don't expect Toovey to stay but do expect a coach who can coach next year and hopefully the next few years after that which may involve promotion and then hopefully a successful licence application.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullsmad, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], paulwalker71, Pyrah123, Traffic, woolly07 and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,8521,82576,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM