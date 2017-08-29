I don't think we should be expecting a L1 standard coach. That would be wrong.

We need to assume the club are expecting to get promotion quickly. That is a must for me.

As for not being able to attract decent coaches I think we would be surprised if we got to know if the time comes.

We need a coach who after the hoped for promotion and we then find ourselves back in a strong championship we must have a coach that can perform at that level not just at L1.

I would expect coaches to see it that way - get the Bulls back up and then they are in a different position altogether. That is why I would expect experienced coaches to apply. We do have good training facilities. The owner has stated that the youth and second team set up will be improved. The job will be full time as some players will be. yes we start the season as a L1 club but after 6 months we may be starting to build for Championship rugby so yes, we do need a coach that can do the higher league as well as get us there.

I don't expect Toovey to stay but do expect a coach who can coach next year and hopefully the next few years after that which may involve promotion and then hopefully a successful licence application.