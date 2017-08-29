Bullseye wrote:
I'm not convinced by Morrison as a coach. He gave 100% as a player but I think he struggled as a coach to get that out of his players.
Indeed, but the question isn't "Is he the Sp[ecial One right now". We're gonna be a pretty ropey 3rd division outfit and won't have a queue of decent applicants. We should never have let Morrison go, I had him down as joining our coaching setup and cutting his teeth gradually.
I don't dispute he's not cracked any pots but I'm making an assessment as a bloke and as a player. Asa player he commanded respect, and as a bloke he spoke very well and seemed to have plenty of idea and front and grey matter. So I reckon he could make a decent coach.
Plus, there is no doubt he will have had the opportunity to have learned from his mistakes in coaching, granted, peoplle do not always learn from their mistakes but I think he's clever enough to have done, and would likely do things differently next time round. Which is after all prety much the same basis as most decent soccer managers stay on the merrygoround. They all get sacked, but it doesn't make them crap.
Like you say, he's not achieved coaching greatness so will come cheap. Plus, he's got Odsal history and must have some sentiment for the place and the fans. Might be a good stepping stone for him and I don't know how much better we could reasonably aim.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total