Mr Dog wrote:
His inability to inspire seasoned players (and thoroughly p them off) was his downfall at Fev. Developing and bringing on youngsters is a completely different kettle of fish to coaching a first team.
Boring training sessions was one negative I heard from his time at Fev.
Apparently John is very big on the small things and would spend a long time on things like grip and carry each session. Let's be honest, that's exactly what this group of players needs (although we don't know what'll be left of the group).
Personally, I think that he's as good as anyone we'll get in League 1. As I already said, it's all well and good saying "He needs to continue the job he's doing", but he might want the opportunity to be a head coach, and if the Bulls don't offer him a chance someone else probably will.