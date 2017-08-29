I'm a big fan of John. If this is true I hope the club doesn't expect him to do two jobs. In his favour is his ability to inspire people, and he knows the game inside out. Against him is his previous record. I remember it didn't work out for him as a head coach at Fev a few years back. I think Leigh Beattie is the hands on coach of the U19s with Mark Dunning assisting. John's always there too but I'm sure when it comes to on field matters Leigh is in charge of the team.



I'd prefer someone from outside the club really who can really start afresh with the 1st team. Let John continue to do what he's excelled at in the past - running the whole youth setup. Without knowing much more it's hard to comment. This rumour sounds like a penny pinching option to me - unless they bring in a replacement head of youth. But why replace the best in the business in that position?