Toovey's coaching is a moot point which doesn't have any bearing on the debacle I watched yesterday.

It was patently obvious that the team as a whole did not have the talent, heart, willpower, and (most of all) pride, to capitalise on the good start which they made through Batley's very poor opening 10 minutes.

The team yesterday can be broken down into individuals who all fall into one or more of the following categories: lacking talent - current 3/4 line is a good example ; lacking motivation (for various reasons - pick your own, plenty to choose from); on loan - disinterested - Cameron Smith is a prime candidate ; unfit or past it - some high earners here; immature newbies - these make up too high a % of the overall team.

That leaves only a very small handful of players from the starting 17 who could realistically offer a challenge to a half decent part-time team.

We weren't playing the likes of Swinton or Oldham yesterday, we played enthusiastic, well-seasoned opponents and our team frailties were exposed to their full extent.

Even the NRL's finest couldn't coach this lot to any meaningful success.