We have the dregs of RL playing for us. They had no pre season and the club conditioner was changed mid season. I'd suggest we started unfit and fatigue has taken its course.



A number of players in the squad aren't happy and want away but nobody wants them. Hence the results. TBH I didn't expect us to win another game this season so the results against Swinton and Oldham were a surprise. Judging Toovey in these circumstances is unfair - You could put anyone in charge and our rabble would still be putting in the poor performances. I don't expect him to be around next year. He'd be mad to stay.